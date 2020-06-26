Stephanie Chambers New Book SHE RISES FOR TOMORROW: Female Entrepreneurs Who Brought Ideas to Life and Inspire the World
EINPresswire.com/ -- She Rises For Tomorrow is the latest project involving Stephanie Chambers who has contributed to a collection of personal accounts featuring a range of global women who’ve took action to make their dreams a reality. This book features their stories of success and offers supportive wisdom and guidance for those wishing to do the same.
For years, Stephanie has advocated for education and wellbeing in her community. Passionate spreading positivity, the arts and a strong spiritual connection with God, Stephanie’s contribution to this venture will further spread the message that each women has a purpose on this planet.
Soon to be available, She Rises For Tomorrow tackles the issues facing modern womanhood like the perils of a monotonous daily routine and the fear of becoming trapped in the 9 – 5 rat race. For those who dream of making their own rules, running their own business and achieving financial stability from home – help is at hand. With 16 unique takes on how fear and uncertainty has too long held women back in the professional world, these brave accounts offer hope and results.
Stephanie’s met her fair share of challenges along the path to raising others up but her positive attitude stopped her second guessing herself and she credits ‘a leap of faith’ for her solid life journey. Having graced the cover of Beautiful and Dauntless, it’s certain to say her perspective in She Rises For Tomorrow will help other women find their beautiful and dauntless selves too.
The collective format of She Rises For Tomorrow perfectly compliments the spirit of this book – that female unity and the coming together of strong woman serves womankind everywhere. The ‘She Rises 16’ are declaring no woman is alone to approach these problems as long as there are other women lifting them up as they climb the ladder together.
For more information on Stephanie Chambers, visit http://www.theblookbyladysteph.com/
Stephanie Chambers
For years, Stephanie has advocated for education and wellbeing in her community. Passionate spreading positivity, the arts and a strong spiritual connection with God, Stephanie’s contribution to this venture will further spread the message that each women has a purpose on this planet.
Soon to be available, She Rises For Tomorrow tackles the issues facing modern womanhood like the perils of a monotonous daily routine and the fear of becoming trapped in the 9 – 5 rat race. For those who dream of making their own rules, running their own business and achieving financial stability from home – help is at hand. With 16 unique takes on how fear and uncertainty has too long held women back in the professional world, these brave accounts offer hope and results.
Stephanie’s met her fair share of challenges along the path to raising others up but her positive attitude stopped her second guessing herself and she credits ‘a leap of faith’ for her solid life journey. Having graced the cover of Beautiful and Dauntless, it’s certain to say her perspective in She Rises For Tomorrow will help other women find their beautiful and dauntless selves too.
The collective format of She Rises For Tomorrow perfectly compliments the spirit of this book – that female unity and the coming together of strong woman serves womankind everywhere. The ‘She Rises 16’ are declaring no woman is alone to approach these problems as long as there are other women lifting them up as they climb the ladder together.
For more information on Stephanie Chambers, visit http://www.theblookbyladysteph.com/
Stephanie Chambers
The B Look
+61 428 614 551
email us here