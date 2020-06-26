Gazprom Neft publishes its 2019 Sustainable Development Report

Gazprom Neft has published its 2019 Sustainable Development Report — this updated public non-financial report having been prepared in line with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, ISO (Guidelines on Social Responsibility), and best-performance guidelines from the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, and having been verified by specialist international auditors, who have confirmed its compliances with the highest international standards in sustainable development.

Gazprom Neft is committed to consistently reducing environmental impacts, by developing and deploying cutting-edge technologies in that area, as well as constantly improving the company’s own environmentally-friendly policies and culture. The company commissioned various gas-infrastructure facilities at a number of its fields throughout 2019, further increasing associated petroleum gas (APG) utilisation throughout the Gazprom Neft Group. Implementation of the company’s full-scale refinery modernisation programme remains ongoing, a key objective of which is to ensure all of the company’s refining facilities are fully compliant with the highest international environmental standards. Gazprom Neft completed construction of its first solar-powered electricity station in 2019, at its Omsk Refinery — a major step forward in the company’s development of renewable-energy and energy-efficiency projects.

Gazprom Neft continued its programme on improving equipment and production-process reliability throughout 2019. As part of its “Safety Framework” programme Gazprom Neft plans to develop an information-analytics system (as well as further fine-tuning other processes) to ensure adherence to its “Target Zero” policy, directed at ensuring no harm to people, the environment or property in its activities.

Investments in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives were up more than 10% in 2019, at RUB7.5 billion, with the company implementing more than 350 social initiatives as part of its “Home Towns” CSR programme, directed at improving living standards in those locations in which it operates, over the past year. The Home Towns CSR programme is, today, one of the most successful and best-known local-development initiatives by any Russian business.