Hemp License Renewal Reminder to Growers

NASHVILLE — The time to renew hemp growing licenses is here. The deadline to renew Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) hemp grower licenses is June 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. CDT.

“Tennessee hemp producers work hard to raise their crops, market their products, and stay current on the relatively young sector of the agriculture industry,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We want to make sure they’re properly licensed for this growing season. We continue to provide support to hemp producers by incentivizing new processing opportunities and providing marketing assistance as the industry establishes and stabilizes.”

Federal and state laws require Tennessee industrial hemp growers be licensed through TDA’s industrial hemp program. New applications are accepted year-round and expire June 30.

Applicants wishing to participate in the program must submit an application, license fees, and required documentation.

Pick Tennessee Products, TDA’s program that connects farmers directly to consumers, is also supporting the hemp industry with a new hemp category. Now, you can view hemp products from Tennessee producers at www.picktnproducts.org or on the Pick TN mobile app. Tennessee hemp growers, processors or manufacturers can apply to be included in this directory at www.picktnproducts.org/apply-pick-tennessee-products-application.html.

“With hemp’s inclusion as a defined product category within Pick Tennessee, our expert base of industry players and all of the customers they serve can be optimistic about the future of Tennessee hemp,” Tennessee Hemp Industries Association president Frederick Cawthon said. “We are working together to make the Tennessee hemp industry successful and sustainable. Our association’s members are appreciative of our collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.”

The Tennessee General Assembly enacted Public Chapter 916 in 2014 tasking TDA with development of a licensing and inspection program for the production of hemp in Tennessee. The hemp grower application and more information about Tennessee’s hemp program can be found at www.tn.gov/agriculture/farms/hemp-industry.html. Questions can be emailed to industrial.hemp@tn.gov.