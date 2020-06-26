» News » 2020 » Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Si...

Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site hosts public information meeting July 11

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 26, 2020 – Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site invites the public to an informational meeting at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11, in the parlor of the Boone home. The public is invited to share comments about the historic site and its operations. Staff will be on site to provide information and answer questions, and provide a tour of the Boone homestead after the meeting.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the parks and historic sites, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged where social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site is located at 7850 N. State Highway V, Ash Grove, northwest of Springfield. For more information, please contact Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site at 417-751-3266.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

