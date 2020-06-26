Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Catawba Correctional Center Offender Escape

State correctional and local law enforcement officers from Newton and the Catawba Sheriff’s Office are seeking Catawba Correctional Center, minimum custody offender Nhia Vue (#1093002), who was reported missing from the facility June 25. Vue was last seen in the yard at approximately 9 p.m.

Vue is 28-years-old, 5-foot-4, thinly built at 183 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is from Conover and was serving a sentence for trafficking schedule II drugs. He was convicted on April 23, 2019 and admitted to prison on May 14, 2019. He was scheduled for release April 24, 2025.

If you see Vue, please call local law enforcement, dial 911 or contact Catawba Correctional Center at 828-466-5521.

