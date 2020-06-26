Oxidien Pharmaceuticals Receives High Recognition at RESI Conference in Partnership with Women In Bio
Innovation Challenge Top Three and Women In Bio Finalist
WIB’s mission is all about promoting women in the life sciences and beyond, and we were honored to sponsor Helena and her innovation!”GAINESVILLE, FL, USA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company mitigating kidney disease by treating secondary hyperoxaluria, announced today that its compelling investment opportunity was recognized by conference attendees casting their votes for the company in the Innovation Challenge. The votes cast for Oxidien placed the company in the top three in the impressive line-up of companies at the recent Redefining Early Stage Investments (RESI) virtual conference. Oxidien was also a finalist in the Women In Bio (WIB) sponsored live pitch that took place at the Digital RESI conference earlier this month. For more information on Oxidien’s investment opportunity please visit: https://resiconference.com/digital-resi-june-2020-agenda/innovation-challenge-oxidien-pharmaceuticals/.
“We are very pleased to be in the top three in the Innovation Challenge. This placement was by participants’ vote, which speaks to the compelling investment opportunity and value evident to all those who voted for us”, said Helena Cowley, Chief Executive Officer of Oxidien Pharmaceuticals. “It was an additional pleasure to participate in the Women In Bio live pitch session among very impressive female founders and CEOs,” she added. “We are committed to realizing additional value for our current and future shareholders and are inviting more investors to join us as we prepare for our Phase 2 study” Helena Cowley concluded.
Lisa Iadicicco, the Executive Director of Women In Bio (WIB) stated “WIB’s mission is all about promoting women in the life sciences and beyond, and we were honored to sponsor Helena and her innovation! WIB’s Entrepreneur Center will continue to be a resource for Helena and all of female founders within our membership.”
Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, spun out the hyperoxaluria research division from Captozyme Inc., a microbiome contract development and manufacturing organization in November of last year. Having raised a total of $5.7 million to support the development of novel oxalate-reducing enzymes, Oxidien has established a solid foundation of data enabling a well-informed clinical program. Helena Cowley, former CEO of Captozyme, brings deep understanding for the unmet need in hyperoxaluria from nearly a decade of active participation in this area of disease.
About Life Science Nation
Life Science Nation (LSN) is a global partnering ecosystem that allows early-stage companies with compelling technology assets to get plugged into the early-stage investor and channel partner’s radars with minimal cost and a big ROI. LSN operates the Redefining Early Stage Investments (RESI) conference series, a funding superstructure that runs five times a year during J.P. Morgan in San Francisco (January), alongside BIO Europe (March), alongside BIO U.S (June), Boston (September) and Asia in Shanghai and Taipei (November). In recent months, LSN made a successful digital pivot and has been organizing RESIs in digital format to facilitate valuable industry connections. For additional information on Life Science Nation, please visit http://www.lifesciencenation.com.
About Women In Bio
Founded in 2002 to support women employed in the field of life sciences from the classroom to the boardroom, Women In Bio (WIB) is a multifaceted organization with 13 chapters across North America and Montreal. It offers an array of professional educational programs, peer to peer learning, mentoring, and networking opportunities, and is the only organization for women that integrates all career levels and life sciences fields. WIB is funded by sponsors and partners dedicated to supporting women of all ages in their lifelong journey in the life sciences and beyond. Please visit http://www.womeninbio.org.
About Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC
Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company addressing a large unmet need in kidney disease. The company is focused on treating secondary hyperoxaluria using a simple and elegant oral enzymatic approach. The company is currently seeking investors for its Phase 2 clinical trial. Oxidien has a strong intellectual property position with issued and patents pending in all major markets. The leadership team has a proven track record of successful product development and regulatory approval, and is experienced in operating, growing and providing returns to its investors. Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is affiliated with UF Innovate | The Hub – a world-recognized leader in biotechnology business incubation affiliated with one of the national leading research institutions, the University of Florida. For additional information on UF Innovate | The Hub please visit http://innovate.research.ufl.edu/the-hub/. For additional information on Oxidien please visit http://www.oxidien.com
