Jane Halford of Halford Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changes in leadership challenges organizations and their people. But did you know that 40 percent of new leaders in North America fail within the first 18 months? That's a lot of great people, great organizations, great intentions and an epic failure rate. Jane Halford’s goal is to stop that failure rate in its tracks one organization at a time.

Jane Halford is the founder of Halford Consulting, where she helps organizations and their people get ready for a change in major leadership roles. Jane serves boards and CEOs to accelerate performance and improve the success of the incoming leader.

“My fundamental goal is to help leaders and the people around those leaders be purposeful in the arrival or departure of an executive,” says Jane. “If we are, it helps everybody.”

By leveraging her experience as a board member, accountant and entrepreneur with her passion for leadership development, Jane brings a breadth of experience to individuals and teams she works with. Whether it’s a CEO or another C-suite executive or board chair, Jane helps the people in the organization prepare for the new person and support that person in their first six months.

“It's really thinking more about the system around that leader,” says Jane. “In North America, we hire a rock star and then we do nothing to support them. It's not the hiring, it's a failure to put the system around them. We don't tell them what they need to know to lead their organization successfully. So we engage the 10 to 20 most important people around that leader to help them understand who and what is most important to their success in the organization.”

Jane says purposeful thinking about leadership transition should be more top of mind in organizations. In the end, a new leader can only be successful if employees contribute their expertise, so the biggest challenge is for people to understand there's a possible solution, some practical ways to get started.

“Each transition is unique,” says Jane. “Sometimes leaders don't have anyone to discuss their situation. We focus on the priorities, challenges, and opportunities that can move you and the organization ahead faster on its leadership transition.

www.halford.co