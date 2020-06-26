Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sustainable Fashion Brand OGONEWYORK Launch First 99% Protective, Lightweight, Washable, Face Mask Filters

Brooklyn, New York - Black owned, female led womenswear Fashion brand OGONEWYORK has launched the first ever HEPA99 face mask collection in response to COVID19.

BROOKLYN , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HEPA99 washable , reusable face masks are designed and manufactured in-house in New York City. The washable face masks include FDA certified washable filters, the first of its kind on the market. It removes 99% of particles greater than or equal to 0.3micron. This includes dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, viruses and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns (µm) or more. The filter is hydrogenic (stops the transfer of bodily fluids) and is washable up to 40 times.

“Our face masks are designed and made in New York with a focus on functionality and style. All our HEPA99 masks are made with 100% cotton fabric , include filter pockets and a nose wire. They are reusable, washable and include adult and kids sizes. We believe in designing unique, stylish masks that are functional and effective. Designing masks that allow people stay safe and stylish is our response to Covid19’ says founder Ogo Ekweozor-Holley

Featured in May 2020 as one of the best NYC businesses offering face masks by the editors of Red Tricycle, OGONEWYORK is proving that pivoting during COVID19 can indeed be a good thing.

About OGONEWYORK

OGONEWYORK is a sustainable and ethical fashion brand. We value community, the environment, creativity & profit in equal measure. We design womenswear, manufacture in-house, do fit customizations and offer personal styling services. Environmental & social responsibility are at the heart of the brand.

