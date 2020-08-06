Black-Owned Brooklyn Business Responds to Call for PPE with Sustainable Virtual Manufacturing

OGO New York, a sustainable fashion brand, has joined the fight against COVID-19 by designing, manufacturing, and distributing personal protective equipment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGO New York, a sustainable fashion brand based in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, has joined the global fight against COVID-19 by designing, manufacturing, and distributing personal protective equipment.

Even before COVID-19 spread to New York City, founder and namesake of the Brooklyn label, Ogo Ekweozor-Holley, knew she had to do her part to protect the health and safety of the community. A series of dreams was the inspiration to begin manufacturing masks in February, long before the mask mandate.

OGO New York is committed to the health of their employees. In an effort to maintain the safety of their seamstresses, the brand pioneered a system they call virtual manufacturing. Ogo Ekweozor-Holley describes the process as “a basic production system that would allow work from home whilst also maintaining high quality control standards”

The handmade masks are outfitted with a pocket for HEPA99 filters, a hydrophobic barrier that filters out 99% of particulate matter. The masks and filters are machine washable, which aligns with the brand’s zero waste initiatives.

OGO New York operates within a strong value system, which includes sustainability, ethics, and kindness as paramount. Building on these values, the brand began a PPE Aid Program to provide masks, sanitizers, and disinfectant sprays to those who need it most within the community.

OGO New York’s face masks are available in store by appointment and on their website,

ogonewyork.com/collections/face-masks

About OGO New York

Founded in 2010 by Ogo Ekweozor-Holley, OGO New York is a fashion label and destination for limited run, sustainable clothing for all body types.