2020-06-24 14:34:26.37 First Time Scratchers Player Wins $100,000 Top Prize

2020-06-24 14:34:26.37

Ronald King of St. Louis purchased his very first Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket, “Jumbo Bucks,” at Schnucks Market, 2183 Charbonier Road in Florissant, and walked away with one of the game’s $100,000 top prizes.

“I didn't know if I'd won or not,” King recalled. “I was thinking I won. I was hoping I won, but I didn't know until I went to the (Lottery) office to claim.”

“I was like, ‘WOW!’ he shared. “Then I got excited. I couldn't believe it.”

King plans to save his winnings for retirement.

“I only have two years, and I'm done,” he said.

“Jumbo Bucks” is a $5 ticket with more than $10 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including two more top prizes of $100,000. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in St. Louis County won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $16.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $32.3 million went to education programs in the county.