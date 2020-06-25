Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lake Alvin Closed to Swimming Until Further Notice

June 25, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – The swimming beach at Lake Alvin Recreation Area near Harrisburg is currently closed following routine testing that showed unhealthy levels of bacteria in the water.

“Following heavy rains, we often see an increase in the amount of runoff into our lakes and streams. That runoff picks up contaminants along the way, and deposits them into the water,” said District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann. “Higher levels of contaminants are seen initially, but they usually dissipate pretty quickly thanks to the natural filtration provided by the lake.”

Baumann adds that the lake is still safe for fishing, and that the concern is ingesting or submerging in the water.

Testing will continue, and the beach will reopen when the water again reaches appropriate levels.

For more information, please contact Jason Bauman, district park supervisor, at 605.987.2263.

 

