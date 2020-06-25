M-39 (Southfield Freeway) closed this weekend in Dearborn for bridge demolition

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

CITY: Dearborn

ROADWAYS: M-39 (Southfield Freeway) M-39 service drives US-12 (Michigan Avenue)

CLOSURE START DATE: 10 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020

REOPEN DATE: 5 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020

PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Fall 2020

M-39 WEEKEND CLOSURES: Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, northbound and southbound M-39 will be closed for the weekend between Rotunda Drive and M-153 (Ford Road) for the demolition of the westbound US-12 bridge over M-39. All on and off ramps will also be closed.

Northbound M-39 will be detoured to southbound M-39, then westbound I-94 to northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), and then eastbound M-153 back to northbound M-39.

Southbound M-39 will be detoured to westbound M-153, then southbound US-24 to eastbound I-94, and back to southbound M-39.

Beginning 9 a.m. Friday, the northbound and southbound M-39 service drives will be closed between Rotunda Drive and M-153 (Ford Road) through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

US-12 LANE SHIFTS: Eastbound and westbound US-12 traffic is now shifted to the newly rebuilt eastbound bridge over M-39. Drivers will continue to have two lanes open in each direction. This traffic shift will allow for the rebuilding of the westbound bridge. The eastbound US-12 ramps to M-39 are now both closed.

Project map

SAFETY BENEFIT: The repair and replacement of these bridges will ensure safer routes for drivers through this normally very busy interchange.