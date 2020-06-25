Utah Virtual Job Fair on Tuesday, June 30

Meet with 80 employers throughout the state on Tuesday, June 30 from 10 am to 1 pm at the Utah Department of Workforce Services Virtual Job Fair. Learn what job opportunities are available in right now.

To register:

Go to jobs.utah.gov. Click ‘Sign in’ on the upper right-hand corner and select ‘my Job Search.’ Sign in using your Utah ID Username and Password. If you do not have a UTAH ID, you will need to create an account. On your Job Seeker Home page select the red message center button and then select the ‘Calendar’ link. The link to register for the job fair is located on the date of the job fair. Select this link. Pre-register for the event by selecting the ‘Register’ button. On the day of the job fair, come back to the same spot to find the live link to join the event.

