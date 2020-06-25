Utah Virtual Job Fair on Tuesday, June 30

Meet with 80 employers throughout the state on Tuesday, June 30 from 10 am to 1 pm at the Utah Department of Workforce Services Virtual Job Fair. Learn what job opportunities are available in right now.
To register:
- Go to jobs.utah.gov.
- Click ‘Sign in’ on the upper right-hand corner and select ‘my Job Search.’
- Sign in using your Utah ID Username and Password. If you do not have a UTAH ID, you will need to create an account.
- On your Job Seeker Home page select the red message center button and then select the ‘Calendar’ link.
- The link to register for the job fair is located on the date of the job fair. Select this link.
- Pre-register for the event by selecting the ‘Register’ button.
- On the day of the job fair, come back to the same spot to find the live link to join the event.
Equal Opportunity Employer/ProgramAuxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities by calling 801-526-9240. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech impairments may call the Relay Utah by dialing 711. Spanish Relay Utah: 1-888-346-3162.