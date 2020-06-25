Nassau County Skilled Nursing Center Celebrates 60 Successful COVID-19 Recoveries
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Pavilion For Rehabilitation & Nursing at Rockville Centre, a member of the CareRite Centers network, celebrated their 60th COVID-19 patient recovery Wednesday afternoon with a socially-distanced car parade. The skilled nursing and rehabilitation center has served as a specialty recovery center for COVID-19 patients discharged from local hospitals across Long Island since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kevin McCay featured with the staff of The Grand Pavilion for Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rockville Centre
“When the first COVID-19 case was reported in the United States, our team here at The Grand Pavilion proactively expanded upon our infection control protocol to ensure that we were more than prepared and could serve as a resource for the community,” shared David Roll, Administrator of The Grand Pavilion.
The Grand Pavilion, like other skilled nursing homes across New York State, accepted COVID-19 patients from area hospitals in compliance with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former executive order.
The Grand Pavilion welcomed families, friends, partners-in-care, and the Rockville Centre team of first responders to join them in celebrating this incredible milestone through a socially distant car parade and roaring applause for Mr. Kevin McCay, the 60th patient from The Grand Pavilion to recover from COVID-19 at the facility.
“I was a nurse myself for 36 years,” shared McCay. The administrative team at The Grand Pavilion proudly shared with Kevin that he was the center’s 60th COVID-19 recovery and offered him the opportunity to headline the celebration as a former nurse, family man, and beacon of hope for all those who have been affected by COVID-19.
McCay proudly accepted and offered, “I received great care from my nurses and nurse aides, specifically, Samantha and Serena. This gave me time to reflect. I would give everyone who works here a ‘triple A rating’. They went out of their way to make sure they popped in to see me, and that meant a lot. I see the professionalism in everyone who works here; they made sure I felt welcomed.”
The Grand Pavilion joined its sister facilities in the CareRite Centers Network by restricting all non-essential visitation on March 11th. “The facility also enacted comprehensive screening protocols for all employees prior to each and every shift, as well as during their shifts, in a proactive measure to ensure the highest standards of health and safety,” shared their Administration.
“We look forward to the future, but more importantly, to take the opportunity to reflect on the past four months,” said Roll. “We are honored for the opportunity to help people each and every day, and these victories are a true testament to the dedication that our employees have given with the highest standards of professionalism and care. We are so thankful to have the team of miracle workers that we do here at The Grand Pavilion,” Roll concluded.
McCay joined his caregivers at The Grand Pavilion as members of the Rockville Centre community applauded him and the staff at the facility for their heroism throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kevin received excellent care at The Grand Pavilion,” said Rosemary McCay, Kevin’s wife. “The communication was excellent between the staff and my family. I was able to communicate with him as well as the staff, who were always upbeat and positive. The team went above and beyond, sending me his menus electronically so I could help choose his meals. I even joined the facility’s Urban Zen program every Sunday night with Jennifer on Facebook Live. We are so grateful,” continued Rosemary.
The Grand Pavilion For Rehabilitation & Nursing at Rockville Centre is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports the skilled nursing and rehabilitation needs for patients across the states of New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. With a deep commitment to customer service, employee engagement, and patient experience, CareRite Centers’ mission is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for their communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs.
