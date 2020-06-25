Route 291 (Governor Printz Boulevard) Lane Closures Next Week for Construction in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Single lane closures will be in place on eastbound or westbound Route 291 (Governor Printz Boulevard) between Stevens Drive and Bartram Avenue/Scott Way in Tinicum Township, Delaware County on Sunday, June 28, through Wednesday, July 1, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for drilling and boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

