Route 18 Frankfort Road Bridge Inspection Next Week in Potter Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the bridge that carries Route 18 (Frankfort Road) over Raccoon Creek in Potter Township, Beaver County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, June 29-July 1 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the Route 18 bridge between Raccoon Creek Road and Pleasant Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct routine inspection activities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

