Route 2058 Milltown Road Drilling Next Week in Penn Hills

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Milltown Road (Route 2058) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Thursday, June 29-July 2 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Milltown Road between Hulton Road and Newfield Drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews conduct drilling work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

