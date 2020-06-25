Hospitalizations Drop below 1,000 for First Time since March 18

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000 for the first time since March 18. Yesterday, there were 996 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in New York State. This is down from a peak of approximately 18,825 hospitalizations on April 12. Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier will enter Phase IV of reopening tomorrow, June 26. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are available at forward.ny.gov.

"After three months of New Yorkers working hard, doing the right thing and taking this seriously, the state has its lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate since this started," Governor Cuomo said. "Facts are facts, even in this crazy political environment, and what we're saying in New York is we did the right thing. New Yorkers have been locked up and closed their businesses. We have the virus under control finally. We had to flatten the curve. We don't want to go back."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 996 (-75)

Patients Newly Admitted - 68 (-29)

Hospital Counties - 32

Number ICU - 270 (-20)

Number ICU that are intubated - 167 (-23)

Total Discharges - 70,010 (+110)

Deaths - 17

Total Deaths - 24,800

Of the 67,642 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 749, or 1.1 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY New York City 1.40% 1.20% 1.20% Capital Region 1.30% 0.20% 0.80% Central New York 1.80% 2.30% 1.10% Finger Lakes 1.10% 1.20% 1.40% Long Island 1.10% 1.10% 1.00% Hudson Valley 1.00% 0.90% 1.10% Mohawk Valley 0.50% 2.30% 2.20% North Country 0.40% 0.00% 0.30% Southern Tier 0.20% 0.10% 0.50% Western New York 1.30% 1.00% 0.80%

The Governor also confirmed 749 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 390,415 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 390,415 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: