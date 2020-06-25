Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hospitalizations Drop below 1,000 for First Time since March 18

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000 for the first time since March 18. Yesterday, there were 996 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in New York State. This is down from a peak of approximately 18,825 hospitalizations on April 12. Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier will enter Phase IV of reopening tomorrow, June 26. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"After three months of New Yorkers working hard, doing the right thing and taking this seriously, the state has its lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate since this started," Governor Cuomo said. "Facts are facts, even in this crazy political environment, and what we're saying in New York is we did the right thing. New Yorkers have been locked up and closed their businesses. We have the virus under control finally. We had to flatten the curve. We don't want to go back."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 996 (-75)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 68 (-29)
  • Hospital Counties - 32
  • Number ICU - 270 (-20)
  • Number ICU that are intubated - 167 (-23)
  • Total Discharges - 70,010 (+110)
  • Deaths - 17
  • Total Deaths - 24,800

 

Of the 67,642 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 749, or 1.1 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

New York City

1.40%

1.20%

1.20%

Capital Region

1.30%

0.20%

0.80%

Central New York

1.80%

2.30%

1.10%

Finger Lakes

1.10%

1.20%

1.40%

Long Island

1.10%

1.10%

1.00%

Hudson Valley

1.00%

0.90%

1.10%

Mohawk Valley

0.50%

2.30%

2.20%

North Country

0.40%

0.00%

0.30%

Southern Tier

0.20%

0.10%

0.50%

Western New York

1.30%

1.00%

0.80%

 

 

The Governor also confirmed 749 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 390,415 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 390,415 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,076

11

Allegany

58

0

Broome

680

9

Cattaraugus

121

1

Cayuga

109

0

Chautauqua

121

3

Chemung

139

0

Chenango

144

2

Clinton

101

1

Columbia

455

1

Cortland

44

0

Delaware

91

0

Dutchess

4,176

18

Erie

7,138

30

Essex

41

0

Franklin

28

0

Fulton

244

0

Genesee

231

1

Greene

257

1

Hamilton

6

0

Herkimer

143

1

Jefferson

85

1

Lewis

25

1

Livingston

126

1

Madison

349

2

Monroe

3,602

35

Montgomery

111

1

Nassau

41,646

61

Niagara

1,203

4

NYC

213,699

351

Oneida

1,479

34

Onondaga

2,751

17

Ontario

248

2

Orange

10,679

10

Orleans

279

2

Oswego

191

3

Otsego

83

0

Putnam

1,311

5

Rensselaer

541

7

Rockland

13,549

15

Saratoga

540

2

Schenectady

778

6

Schoharie

57

0

Schuyler

12

0

Seneca

66

2

St. Lawrence

217

0

Steuben

264

1

Suffolk

41,151

50

Sullivan

1,448

1

Tioga

141

0

Tompkins

175

0

Ulster

1,765

5

Warren

263

1

Washington

245

1

Wayne

154

4

Westchester

34,642

45

Wyoming

93

0

Yates

44

0

