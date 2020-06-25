Westbound I-94 closed from I-696 to Conner Street for weekend roadwork

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTIES: Macomb Wayne

ROADWAY: I-94

START DATE: Friday, June 26, 2020 8 p.m.

END DATE: Monday, June 29, 2020 5 a.m.

PROJECT: Crews will be performing road repairs and resurfacing on I-94.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Westbound I-94 will be closed from I-696 to Conner Street in Detroit, including all on and off ramps, from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Westbound I-94 traffic will take westbound I-696 to southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Detroit, then back to westbound I-94.

Eastbound I-696 will have the right lane closed from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to I-94 from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother drive for motorists and extend the overall life of the roadway.