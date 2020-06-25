Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,476 in the last 365 days.

Westbound I-94 closed from I-696 to Conner Street for weekend roadwork

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Macomb Wayne

ROADWAY: I-94

START DATE: Friday, June 26, 2020 8 p.m.

END DATE: Monday, June 29, 2020 5 a.m.

PROJECT: Crews will be performing road repairs and resurfacing on I-94.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Westbound I-94 will be closed from I-696 to Conner Street in Detroit, including all on and off ramps, from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Westbound I-94 traffic will take westbound I-696 to southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Detroit, then back to westbound I-94.

Eastbound I-696 will have the right lane closed from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to I-94 from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother drive for motorists and extend the overall life of the roadway.

You just read:

Westbound I-94 closed from I-696 to Conner Street for weekend roadwork

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.