Westbound I-94 closed from I-696 to Conner Street for weekend roadwork
COUNTIES: Macomb Wayne
ROADWAY: I-94
START DATE: Friday, June 26, 2020 8 p.m.
END DATE: Monday, June 29, 2020 5 a.m.
PROJECT: Crews will be performing road repairs and resurfacing on I-94.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Westbound I-94 will be closed from I-696 to Conner Street in Detroit, including all on and off ramps, from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Westbound I-94 traffic will take westbound I-696 to southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Detroit, then back to westbound I-94.
Eastbound I-696 will have the right lane closed from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to I-94 from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother drive for motorists and extend the overall life of the roadway.