Court statement on proposed N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. Order 33 - Emergency Jury Selection Plan

On June 3, 2020, the North Dakota Supreme Court issued a notice providing an opportunity for public comment on recommendations for a jury selection plan to be used upon resuming jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic and to be implemented through the adoption of proposed North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Order 33 – Emergency Jury Selection Plan. The Court received comments from members of the public, the practicing bar, and members of the judiciary. After reviewing and considering the comments, as well as considering the proposed changes to jury trial procedure, the Court will not take any action to modify existing jury trial procedures or adopt a specific form of questionnaire. The Court will defer to the district courts on how jury trials will be conducted during the present emergency, within the confines of our existing jury trial procedures.

The Court appreciates the comments provided by the members of the judiciary, practicing bar, and public.