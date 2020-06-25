Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,470 in the last 365 days.

Court statement on proposed N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. Order 33 - Emergency Jury Selection Plan

On June 3, 2020, the North Dakota Supreme Court issued a notice providing an opportunity for public comment on recommendations for a jury selection plan to be used upon resuming jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic and to be implemented through the adoption of proposed North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Order 33 – Emergency Jury Selection Plan. The Court received comments from members of the public, the practicing bar, and members of the judiciary. After reviewing and considering the comments, as well as considering the proposed changes to jury trial procedure, the Court will not take any action to modify existing jury trial procedures or adopt a specific form of questionnaire. The Court will defer to the district courts on how jury trials will be conducted during the present emergency, within the confines of our existing jury trial procedures.

The Court appreciates the comments provided by the members of the judiciary, practicing bar, and public.

You just read:

Court statement on proposed N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. Order 33 - Emergency Jury Selection Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.