Abilene State Park Pool to Open July 1 Until Aug. 16

Tickets will not be available for sale until June 29.

ABILENE— The Abilene State Park pool will be reopening to the public Tuesday through Sunday starting July 1 until Aug. 16. New guidelines will be in place this summer to encourage social distancing and give park staff time to disinfect the pool area.

Each day, tickets can be purchased for any of the three, two-hour time slots the pool is open. Time slots will run from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Each time slot will only have 75 tickets available, so purchasing tickets in advance through the Texas State Parks Reservation System is strongly encouraged. Ticket prices will be $1 for children under 12 and $2 for anyone 13 and up, in addition to standard park entry fees.

Between each time slot, the pool area will be cleared of guests so park staff can clean and disinfect frequently touched areas like tables, lounge chairs and handrails. Restrooms will also be monitored and cleaned throughout the day but will also be fully cleaned and disinfected between each swimming session.

Social distancing is strongly encouraged for all visitors in the pool area. The facility is set up to allow people to spread out and the use of masks while out of the water is recommended.

To purchase tickets to the Abilene State Park pool or any park, visit the Texas State Parks Reservation System.