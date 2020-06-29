Children are safer online with new Garfield program
Children ages learn 6-11 how to be safe and secure online from the comfort of their homes.
COVID-19 has shown us that internet safety education needs to be a priority, especially when it comes to younger kids.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education launches new “Garfield at Home” program to teach children ages 6-11 how to be safe and secure online from the comfort of their homes.
— Patrick Craven, director of the Center.
“COVID-19 has shown us that internet safety education needs to be a priority, especially when it comes to younger kids. The Center is here to help parents eliminate the guessing game of how to teach their children cyber safety and what resources to use,” says Patrick Craven, director of the Center.
The new “Garfield at Home” program will feature award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures in a new digital platform where children will be able to learn internet safety lessons on privacy, gaming, cyberbullying, and illegal downloading through animated cartoons, game-based learning, and find and click storybooks. Children will earn badges as they test their knowledge through the different levels. Children will also have access to physical internet safety materials such as Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures Coloring Book and the just released Movie Adventure Comic Book.
“This is a comprehensive program that all children, no matter their preferred learning method, can enjoy. We are excited to bring parents peace of mind, knowing their kids are safer online thanks to Garfield and friends,” says Craven.
In addition, “Garfield at Home” will feature a new Parent’s Internet Safety Guide to help families continue the conversation of internet safety beyond “Garfield at Home” activities.
“At the Center we believe that internet safety is not a one-time conversation, rather a series of conversations to keep reminding children best cyber safety practices. We want to equip parents with the knowledge to teach their loved ones how to be safe online.”
With the uncertainty of how schools will operate in the fall of 2020, “Garfield at Home” is the perfect summer tool to educate children of the dangers online with fun and relatable content as a preventive measure. The new program is available for purchase here.
About Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures
Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures was originally introduced in the fall of 2016 by the Center and legendary cartoonist Jim Davis in the form of an Educator Kit to help teachers worldwide teach internet safety. The Kit includes cartoons, comic books, posters, trading cards, and stickers that show Garfield and friends tackling cyber safety issues such as privacy, the dangers of posting online, online etiquette, cyberbullying, and more.
Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures has already delivered over 170,000 safety lessons worldwide and the series received the national Learning® Magazine 2019 Teachers’ Choice Award, 2019 Academics’ Choice Smart Media Award and the 2020 Modern Library Award.
About Center for Cyber Safety and Education
The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center), is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their award-winning educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org to learn more.
