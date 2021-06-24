Garfield Set to Teach Online Safety at a School Near You
Nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education Announces Program to Teach 3rd Graders Online Safety
The goal of Cyber Safety Day is to teach internet safety to as many 3rd grade students as possible by providing them our multi-award-winning, Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures program.”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (the Center), an international nonprofit based in Clearwater, Fla., has announced four locations for its annual Cyber Safety Day program.
— Patrick Craven, Center director
“The goal of Cyber Safety Day is to teach internet safety to as many 3rd grade students as possible by providing them our multi-award-winning, Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures program,” said Center Director Pat Craven. “This past year has proven that we need to do more to teach children how to be safe and secure online.”
To teach kids how to be safe online, the Center partners with sponsors and donors to deliver Cyber Safety Day events at select elementary schools each school year. These one-day events ensure public elementary school children receive vital skills to become responsible digital citizens with the help of Garfield and friends.
The Center’s mission to educate kids is particularly poignant when you understand that 53 percent of children in the United States have a smartphone by the time they are 11 years old. Moreover, according to the Center’s research, 40 percent of elementary-age children connected with an online stranger. Of that 40 percent, 11 percent met a stranger in their own home, at the stranger’s home or a park, mall or restaurant.
Nearly 83 percent of educators do not have an internet safety program in place, according to a survey conducted by the Center in 2021. As a result, four Cyber Safety Days are scheduled for the 2021-2022 school year; these daylong events will engage and educate approximately 28,000 students in Miami, Orlando and Tampa Bay, Fla. and Columbia, S.C. The Center relies on sponsorships from individuals, corporations and nonprofits to make this a reality.
The Center encourages area elementary schools to register for participation. Selected schools will receive FREE Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures classroom education, including Garfield’s All-In-One activity kit that teaches children the basics of internet safety. Each Cyber Safety Day Kit includes a Garfield cartoon, comic books with activity pages, stickers, trading cards, pledge stickers, pledge poster, Garfield classroom Poster, parent letters and teacher lesson plans.
For more information about participating in the Center’s Cyber Safety Days as a school or corporate sponsor, visit the Cyber Safety Day webpage (https://iamcybersafe.org/s/cyber-safety-days)
###
About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education (https://iamcybersafe.org)
The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (the Center) is a nonprofit charitable trust committed to making the world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to empower individuals, families and communities to secure and protect their digital lives through cyber safety education, scholarships and awareness programs. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org to learn more.
Kelsey Nohren
Center for Cyber Safety and Education
+1 727-244-1555
email us here