January 22, 2021
Students Receive Free Online Safety Education as part of Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay
291 Elementary Classrooms Participate in 2nd Annual City-Wide Initiative
WHY?
COVID-19 has forced students across the world to continue their education online. But teachers don’t have resources to educate children on how to use the internet responsibly. To fill the gap, the nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education launched Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay, a one-day event to join forces with the community to ensure elementary children receive educational materials to become responsible digital citizens.
According to the Center’s event registration survey, 82% of participating schools said they do not have a digital citizenship program in place. “Right now, with COVID and Distance Learning, it is even more important that we talk and teach our students the importance of Digital Citizenship to keep themselves and others safe,” said a teacher from a participating school.
• 36% of surveyed Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay educators have witnessed social media misuse by students
• 1-in-3 teachers participating in Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay said there is a definite increased need for cyber safety education due to eLearning as a result of the pandemic
• 40% of kids in grades 4-8 chatted with a stranger online. Of those, 53% revealed their phone number to a stranger and 11% met with a stranger, according to the Center’s Children’s Internet Usage Study.
WHAT
To help teachers and students, the Center is providing 5,433 third graders with multi-award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures for free. Through this engaging and interactive program, students will learn how to avoid becoming a cyberbullying and online etiquette. The Center is giving schools the choice of the physical or virtual classroom lesson to allow teachers to adapt the program to the hybrid teaching method in place.
WHEN
Teachers in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee county will conduct the lesson “Be Kind Online” Tuesday, January 26th as part of Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay.
MEDIA INTERVIEWS
