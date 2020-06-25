U.S. 1, Street Road (Route 132) Lane Closures Next Week for Construction in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Daytime lane restrictions will be in place Monday and Tuesday next week on U.S. 1 and Street Road (Route 132) for bridge, roadway, and utility construction on the project to widen and improve U.S.1 and reconstruct the interchange at Street Road (Route 132), the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, June 29, and Tuesday, June 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, single lane closures will be in place on northbound or southbound U.S. 1 between Rockhill Drive and Old Lincoln Highway; and

Monday, June 29, and Tuesday, June 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, single lane closures will be in place on eastbound or westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Crews currently are reconstructing the middle section along 1.3 miles of U.S. 1, and the westbound side of Street Road (Route 132) under the second major stage of the project. Ongoing activities also include construction of the center sections of U.S. 1 bridges over Street Road (Route 132), the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the Turnpike ramps at the Bensalem Interchange.

Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $95.1 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The project is expected to complete by late 2022.

This contract (RC1) is the first of three construction contracts to rebuild and widen U.S. 1; replace aging bridges; and install safety enhancements along a four-mile section of the expressway from just north of Philadelphia to just north of Route 413 (Pine Street) in Middletown Township and Langhorne Borough. For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

