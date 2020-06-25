Northbound Route 28 Lane Restriction this Weekend in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 28 in various municipalities in Allegheny County, will occur this weekend, Friday night through Saturday night, June 26-27 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 28 between the Millvale (Exit 3B) interchange and the Highland Park Bridge from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 8 p.m. Saturday night as crews conduct concrete patching work. No restrictions will occur in the southbound direction.

Off-peak daylight and overnight lane restrictions, as well as weekend work, will occur on this $11.54 million improvement project. Milling and paving work will occur on Route 28 between the Millvale (Exit 3B) interchange in Shaler Township and the Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6) interchange in Sharpsburg Borough and O’Hara Township. Additional work includes bridge preservation work, reestablishment of existing slopes, concrete patching and overlay work, guide rail and drainage upgrades, utility adjustments, ITS installation, signing and pavement marking improvements, and other miscellaneous construction activities. The overall project is expected to conclude in the spring of 2021 and will be coordinated with other projects occurring on Route 28.

Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

