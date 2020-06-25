Northbound Liberty Bridge Lane Restriction this Weekend in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing a lane restriction on the inbound (northbound) Liberty Bridge (Route 3069) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur this weekend, Friday night, June 26 through Monday morning, June 29 weather permitting.

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will conduct bridge deck repair work from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning requiring a single-lane restriction on the inbound Liberty Bridge. No restrictions will occur in the outbound lanes.

Motorists are advised to use caution and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

