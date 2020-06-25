Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,477 in the last 365 days.

Northbound Liberty Bridge Lane Restriction this Weekend in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing a lane restriction on the inbound (northbound) Liberty Bridge (Route 3069) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur this weekend, Friday night, June 26 through Monday morning, June 29 weather permitting.

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will conduct bridge deck repair work from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning requiring a single-lane restriction on the inbound Liberty Bridge. No restrictions will occur in the outbound lanes.

Motorists are advised to use caution and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Northbound Liberty Bridge Lane Restriction this Weekend in Pittsburgh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.