Bidding Now Open for No Reserve Auction of Chicago Area Estate via Concierge Auctions with Top Agent Dawn McKenna

1S415 Sunnybrook Road, Near Chicago, Illinois 60137

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has announced today that bidding is now open for 1S415 Sunnybrook Road in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Situated on three-plus wooded acres with sprawling lawns, the property is currently listed for $1.2 million and will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Dawn McKenna of Coldwell Banker Realty. Bidding opened June 24th on the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world, and will conclude June 30th.

“After many wonderful years enjoying our home on Sunnybrook Road, we’ve decided that it’s time to move on—and that Concierge Auctions’ solution in terms of providing a seller control over the timing of sale and exposing our property to a global market is key to accomplishing our goals. We’re also afforded the luxury of closing quickly as a part of their platform,” said Joe Trindl, seller. “We’re excited to see the outcome of a successful sale and start the next chapter of our lives, while a new owner starts theirs.”

This incredible, sprawling New England-style estate combines luxury and privacy with spacious grounds and elegant interior details. The large front porch provides a glimpse of several other decks, porches and patios from which to enjoy the expansive grounds and wildlife. With an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, magnificent windows and doors, and hardwood floors throughout, the estate is filled with thoughtful touches. Other features include custom built-ins; French doors; state-of-the-art designer lighting, electronics and mechanicals; multiple fireplaces; a chef’s kitchen with professional-quality appliances; a sunroom, screened porch and multiple decks; and a master suite with attached spa, large steam shower and freestanding tub. The lower level includes an expansive pub and sports bar, a music lounge, an exercise and golf room, a classic ten-seat theatre and a private office. In addition to the magnificent landscape, the outdoor features include several “hangouts”; an outdoor living area with a gas fireplace; a natural burning fire pit; a sports court that converts from a tennis court to full-court basketball, volleyball, pickle ball and, in the winter, a hockey rink; and in the rear of the lot there is a spacious grassy area that makes a great soccer or baseball field.

“We’re simply thrilled to partner with Concierge Auctions. Combining our firm’s reach with Concierge Auctions’ global database of high-net-worth clientele just makes sense,” stated McKenna. “This property is an amazing opportunity for a commuter, just 40 minutes to downtown Chicago, or a family looking to put down roots and grow in a community known for its award-winning schools and charm. Simply put, Glen Ellyn is the perfect place for rest and respite while still keeping proximity to all the sights of the big city.”

The historic village of Glen Ellyn offers shopping at one of the many boutiques on Main Street, as well as numerous outstanding locally-owned restaurants. Glen Ellyn is just over 20 miles and a forty-minute train ride from downtown Chicago, and is within easy reach of this city on the southern tip of Lake Michigan. Chicago offers award-winning museums, theaters and galleries, sporting events, beautiful parks and gardens and one of the most beautiful skyscrapers and architecture in the world. Relish in Windy City staples such as deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs, or finer eats at luxury Michelin star institutions and shop at the luxurious Gold Coast. Glen Ellyn is also just 20 miles to O’Hare International Airport and 30 miles to Midway Airport.

1S415 Sunnybrook Road is available for showings daily by appointment, virtual open houses, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.

About the Dawn McKenna and the Dawn McKenna Group

Dawn McKenna is one of the country’s most successful real estate agents and the founder of the Dawn McKenna Group, LLC (the “DMG”). With 20 local expert agents in offices in Chicago’s Gold Coast, the prestigious Chicago suburbs of Hinsdale, Lake Forest and Winnetka, and on 5th Avenue in Naples, Florida, in 2019 the DMG had over $249 million in transactions and ranked as the #1 real estate team in the state of Illinois and the Midwest for Coldwell Banker and the #3 nationwide. DMG Rentals is Coldwell Banker's #1 rental team in Illinois and the #10 large rental team for Coldwell Banker nationwide, while the DMG’s Naples team is Coldwell Banker’s #2 small team in Naples.