Agenda Just Released for ACI's VIRTUAL 6th National Conference on CFIUS
With FIRRMA Implementation Now Upon Us, Gain the Necessary Tools to Ensure Deal Success Under Growing CFIUS Scrutiny
UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Given the new FIRRMA regulations, this is a very exciting and challenging time for dealmakers and their counsel. Not only are significantly more inbound foreign investments subject to CFIUS scrutiny than ever before, but the new CFIUS regulations are creating an environment of assessment, review, execution and post-closing supervision that is far more complex than we have seen in CFIUS’s 30 year history. As such, it is now critically important for global businesses to have access to the knowledge needed to make crucial decisions.
ACI’s 6th National Conference on CFIUS conference features an impressive lineup of leaders from government, industry and private practice who provide the insight and analysis needed by dealmakers to navigate increasingly complicated rules and to get deals done in today’s challenging environment.
In this critical time of transition for dealmakers and foreign investment, we invite you to join your peers and key regulators.
Key Speakers include:
Thomas Feddo
Assistant Secretary for Investment Security
U.S. Department of Treasury
John Demers
Assistant Attorney General, National Security Division
U.S. Department of Justice
Laura Black
Director of Policy and International Relations
Office of Investment Security (CFIUS)
U.S. Department of Treasury
Matthew S. Borman
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration
U.S. Department of Commerce
David Jividen
Associate Director, CFIUS, Monitoring and Compliance
U.S. Department of Defense
J. Philip Ludvigson
Director of Monitoring & Enforcement, Office of Investment Security (CFIUS)
U.S. Department of Treasury
Widely regarded as the premier event for the CFIUS bar, this conference will provide invaluable insights on repositioning your transaction planning amidst this rapidly evolving landscape. Register to secure your spot today.
