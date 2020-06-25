Agenda Just Released for ACI's VIRTUAL 6th National Conference on CFIUS

6th National Conference on CFIUS

With FIRRMA Implementation Now Upon Us, Gain the Necessary Tools to Ensure Deal Success Under Growing CFIUS Scrutiny

UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Given the new FIRRMA regulations, this is a very exciting and challenging time for dealmakers and their counsel. Not only are significantly more inbound foreign investments subject to CFIUS scrutiny than ever before, but the new CFIUS regulations are creating an environment of assessment, review, execution and post-closing supervision that is far more complex than we have seen in CFIUS’s 30 year history. As such, it is now critically important for global businesses to have access to the knowledge needed to make crucial decisions.

ACI’s 6th National Conference on CFIUS conference features an impressive lineup of leaders from government, industry and private practice who provide the insight and analysis needed by dealmakers to navigate increasingly complicated rules and to get deals done in today’s challenging environment.

In this critical time of transition for dealmakers and foreign investment, we invite you to join your peers and key regulators.

Key Speakers include:

Thomas Feddo

Assistant Secretary for Investment Security

U.S. Department of Treasury

John Demers

Assistant Attorney General, National Security Division

U.S. Department of Justice

Laura Black

Director of Policy and International Relations

Office of Investment Security (CFIUS)

U.S. Department of Treasury

Matthew S. Borman

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration

U.S. Department of Commerce

David Jividen

Associate Director, CFIUS, Monitoring and Compliance

U.S. Department of Defense

J. Philip Ludvigson

Director of Monitoring & Enforcement, Office of Investment Security (CFIUS)

U.S. Department of Treasury

