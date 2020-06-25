Orthopedic imaging innovator OXOS Medical tapped by MedTech Innovator as a Top Global Startup Transforming Healthcare

The Micro C is highly flexible in extremity surgeries

The Micro C Emitter is mobile, fast, light weight, and safe

Evan Ruff, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder

OXOS founders, inventors of Micro C, world’s first handheld fluoroscopic system, access healthcare industry leaders at MedTech Innovator Summit and Conference

OXOS welcomes the opportunity to present our key success factors to healthcare industry leaders - intellectual property, product development, regulatory submissions, market opportunity, and financing.”
— Evan Ruff, CEO & Co-Founder of OXOS Medical
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXOS Medical was selected by MedTech Innovator, the premier nonprofit accelerator in the medical technology industry, to join a cohort of 50 early-stage companies in a highly competitive field of the most transformative device, diagnostic, and digital health technologies from around the globe. At the June 25th, 2020 MedTech Innovator Summit, OXOS Medical Co-founders Dr. Gregory Kolovich, Chief Medical Officer and Evan Ruff, CEO, will engage with leading manufacturers, providers, potential customers, and investors through online events and workshops. They will then present during the Showcase of the October 5-7 MedTech Innovator Conference currently planned for Toronto, Canada. Dr. Kolovich remarked, “Achieving this distinction as a leading early-stage medical technology company as we approach commercial market entry is confirmation for the OXOS Medical team, partners, and investors that our development of advanced orthopedic imaging devices and software has significant value.”

Evan Ruff noted, "OXOS welcomes the opportunity to present our key success factors to healthcare industry leaders - intellectual property, product development, regulatory submissions, market opportunity, and financing.“ Criteria used by MedTech Innovator judges to evaluate OXOS Medical were based on value, execution, and momentum strengths. Value criteria were: product, customer validation, business model and healthcare economics, competition, intellectual property, market opportunity, and patient benefit. Execution criteria were: team strength and execution, development plan, responsiveness to feedback, freedom to operate, regulatory and clinical burden, existing funding, and resources to execute. Momentum criteria were: stage of development, evidence, time to market, traction and sales, partnerships and relationships, time to key milestones, and upcoming funding.

Murem Sharpe
OXOS Medical
+1 912-247-4255
email us here

OXOS Medical® is an inventor, developer and manufacturer of advanced orthopedic imaging devices and software. Its initial product, the Micro C™ is a groundbreaking medical imaging solution designed for surgeons and physicians treating disorders of the extremities that combines a compact, handheld X-ray and digital and infrared camera and image receptor with software and consumables. It is designed to deliver greater accuracy, clarity, safety, speed, and integration, replacing 60-year-old X-ray equipment that is bulky and expensive.

