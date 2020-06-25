Perth Amboy Starts Business Grants Program To Help Small Companies Rapidly Reopen
The City of Perth Amboy and the BID are joining with local companies to quickly increase business activity in the downtown district during the summer and fall.
$180,000 in Funding Targets Local Companies Focused on Getting “Back to Business” after COVID-19 Shutdown
We’ve launched our own grassroots grant program to help local companies ‘Get Back to Business’ by supporting their rehiring of employees and serving their customers”PERTH AMBOY , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Perth Amboy and the Business Improvement District are launching the Small Business Grant program to provide funding to local small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Small businesses are encouraged to apply for grants of up to $3,500 online at HTTPS://TINYURL.COM/Y9RTS3FH. The grant was developed to help local businesses get “Back to Business.”
— Mayor Wilda Diaz
The city will begin accepting grant applications at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. The funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The goal is to process the grant requests as rapidly as possible.
The City’s Office of Economic and Community Development and the Business Improvement District (BID) are providing $180,000 to fund the COVID-19 Small Business Grant program. The grant is one element of BID’s effort to stimulate local economic activity by getting companies “Back to Business.” The grants are federally funded by the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus, and $30,000 of contributed locally by the BID, sourced from BID-sponsored special events during 2020 that were canceled due to the coronavirus and other unexpended funds.
Applicants are advised that documents listed below are needed to complete their grant request:
• Completed and signed Small Business Grant application
• Business owner’s statement about hardship caused by COVID-19 shutdown
• Business Formation Documents
• Tax returns filed for 2018 and 2019
• W9 Form and New Jersey Business Registration Certificate
• Employee Self-Certification Form.
In announcing the Perth Amboy’s Small Business Grant, Mayor Wilda Diaz said, “Our small businesses are the backbone of the city’s economy and many have struggled during the coronavirus shutdown. We’ve launched our own grassroots grant program to help local companies ‘Get Back to Business’ by supporting their rehiring of employees and serving their customers. I’m grateful to the inspired City Hall team and the BID for partnering to create one of the only locally-funded business grant programs of its kind in the Garden State.”
Here is a checklist for business owners to review to make certain they qualify for the grant program:
• Business needs a physical location within the city
• Demonstrate an economic hardship due to COVID-19 crisis
• Business’ employees meet the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) guidelines (information available online)
• Business must have 1-10 full-time employees (or equivalent)
• Business is registered to do business in New Jersey
• Business is a for-profit business.
Tashilee Vazquez, assistant director of the city’s Office of Economic and Community Development, said: “Our priority is to alleviate the financial hardships that COVID-19 shutdowns and continued social distancing policies caused on our small business community. Many businesses have depleted their cash reserves and need grant funding to pay expenses and meet their payroll. Grant funds will be used to retain or rehire low to moderate income individuals, a CDBG national objective.”
The BID’s Executive Director Noelia Colon added, “Our community, its residents and businesses were hit hard by the pandemic and damage continues. The BID serves our small businesses in many positive ways and the Small Business Grant program is an innovative effort to serve and help speed their recovery. Helping fund and administer the grant program validates the value of the BID in responding to and supporting our local businesses during times of difficulty and need.”
If questions about the City of Perth Amboy’s Business Grant Program, please contact Ms. Vazquez by calling 732-826-0290, ext. 4863, or by emailing tvazquez@perthamboy.org. Application opened on Friday, June 17th at 9:00 a.m., visit: HTTPS://TINYURL.COM/Y9RTS3FH
About the Perth Amboy Business Improvement District (BID)
The Perth Amboy BID serves local businesses and property owners with support for economic revitalization, business promotion and educational resources. The BID also serves the community and its visitors by scheduling and coordinating a year-long schedule of special events. The programs include business seminars, skill building programs for employees. The BID has also made significant capital improvements, by offering façade grants to small businesses within the district and by helping maintain the City’s streetscapes by information kiosks, planters and directional signs, as well as seasonal decorations.
