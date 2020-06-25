Lonseal Now Offers Custom Marine Flooring for Cruise Ships
Lonseal Marine Flooring is now offering custom marine flooring for large passenger vessels such as cruise and ocean liners.CARSON, CA, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly recognized for their resilient, marine-grade, sheet-vinyl flooring, Lonseal Flooring is now offering custom marine flooring for large passenger vessels such as cruise and ocean liners.
Custom orders will inherit the names under the approved MED/USCG product lines and will be grouped under the LONMARINE and LONCOMMODORE product name.
Custom order designs that fall under the LONMARINE group are meant for interior applications only. The following designs (without TOPSEAL finish) can be used for the LONMARINE custom orders:
LONWOOD® NATURAL
LONWOOD® DAKOTA
LONWOOD® MADERA
LONZEBRA
LONMOIRE®
LONSTRAND®
LONCOMMODORE custom options are all embossed and have limited color options. The following designs can be used for the LONCOMMODORE custom orders:
LONPLATE® II TX
LONBEAD®
LONCOIN® II
LONPOINT®
LONPEARL®
LONSAND®
You can view the above options at LONSEAL MARINE FLOORING.
Depending on the options selected, advance paperwork for certification may need to be submitted. Please contact Gregg Nord (USA) at gregg@lonseal.com or Peter Padilla (International) at peter@lonseal.com for the availability of made-to-order MED/USCG custom products and lead times.
About Lonseal Marine Flooring. Lonseal has been in the sheet vinyl flooring business for over 90 years, 50 of those had dedication towards the marine business, with the United States Navy as their first customer. Lonseal manufactures a wide variety of flooring choices ranging from smooth surfaces that mimic sealed concrete and wood visuals, to the textured variations of coin dots and diamond plate. Please visit Lonseal.com for more information.
Lace Greene-Cordts
Lonseal, Inc.
+1 310-830-7111
