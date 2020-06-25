Murray Demands Answers From Carney On Law Enforcement

Condemns Day Thirteen Of Silence From Carney On Vandalism On Police Memorials

Democrats across the nation are pushing moves to defund law enforcement and create police free zones like CHOP. The people have a right to know if John Carney will defund our law enforcement.” — Julianne Murray

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown attorney and Republican gubernatorial candidate, Julianne Murray posed four questions to Governor John Carney on issues relating to law enforcement. Murray also condemned Carney’s continued silence on the vandalism of police memorials in the state. She suggested that Carney is probably waiting to see what the polls and his donors tell him to do on the subject. Murray also reiterated her unwavering support of law enforcement and promised to fight as governor, Democratic attempts to defund the police. Murray asked Carney to answer the following questions:

1. Do you favor defunding police?

2. Do you favor police free zones in Delaware?

3. Do you favor pulling law enforcement from Delaware schools?

4. Do you believe there is systematic racism in Delaware law enforcement?

“Democrats across the nation are pushing moves to defund law enforcement and create police free zones as we are seeing in Seattle with CHOP”, said Julianne Murray. “The people of Delaware have a right to know if John Carney will defund our law enforcement, create police free zones, and pull police from our schools. And more importantly the citizens of the state and the brave men and women of Delaware’s law enforcement community deserve to know if John Carney thinks they are racist.

“We are now thirteen days and counting since the vandalism at the Delaware Police Memorials and we have heard nothing but silence from John Carney on this,” continued Murray. “Shame on him. The brave men and women listed on the Delaware Police Memorial and Delaware State Police Memorial are true heroes who made the greatest sacrifice for the citizens of Delaware and he stays silent when their memorial is vandalized and desecrated.

“I am proud to stand 100% with law enforcement in Delaware,” concluded Murray. “When I am elected Governor, I will resist and veto Democratic attempts to defund our police and create police free zones. I don’t need polls to tell me what is right and how to govern.”

Murray’s spouse, who is a retired law enforcement professional, frequently appears on local talk radio to educate others of the trials and tribulations faced by law enforcement officers performing their daily work.

