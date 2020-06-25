Call for Korean War Veteran Stories

The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs (UDVMA) would like to document and honor Korean War Veterans’ memories and stories.
UDVMA is asking for veterans’ stories and photos to share with more Utahns on the service and sacrifice of Korean War veterans. As part of the project, stories will be shared with The Consul General of the Republic of Korea in San Francisco.
Submissions should include:
- Introduce yourself, branch of service, rank/job
- Years served
- Recount your memories about the Korean War
- Thoughts about the U.S-Korea relationship up to now and your hopes for a better future
Submissions may also include:
- What serving means to you
- How serving has impacted your life
- Advice for future servicemen and women
- Photos
- Video
Veterans or the family members are encouraged to submit written or video submissions using the form below. By submitting stories and photos you are permitting for these to be shared and/or published in media and social outlets.
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://utah_veterans.formstack.com/forms/js.php/korean_war_stories"></script><noscript><a href="https://utah_veterans.formstack.com/forms/korean_war_stories" title="Online Form">Online Form - Korean War Stories</a></noscript><div style="text-align:right; font-size:x-small;"><a href="http://www.formstack.com?utm_source=jsembed&utm_medium=product&utm_campaign=product+branding&fa=h,3940539" title="Powered by Formstack">Powered by Formstack</a></div>