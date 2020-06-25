Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Partial fire ban on WGFC lands in Platte County

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is implementing a partial fire ban on Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within Platte County. The fire ban is in effect immediately.   The fire ban prohibits campfires on all Game and Fish Commission owned and managed lands within Platte County, including Cottonwood Draw Wildlife Habitat Management Area and the following Public Access Areas: Wheatland Reservoir #1/ Rock Lake, Grayrocks Reservoir, North Platte River – Glendo, North Platte River – Wendover, and North Platte River – Guernsey. The use of self-standing grills is still permitted. Fireworks are prohibited on all Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands at all times.   For more information on the fire ban on Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned lands contact the Laramie Region Game and Fish Office at (307) 745-4046.

- WGFD -

 

