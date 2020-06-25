- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (June 14-20)

SALT LAKE CITY (June 25, 2020) — The number of new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,961 for the week of June 14 to June 20, 2020. There were 84,557 weekly claims filed during that same week. A total of $23,868,989 was paid in traditional unemployment benefits. An additional $45,756,510 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid out to claimants, as well as $1,152,649 in federally funded extended benefit payments, for a total of $71,011,859 in unemployment benefits for the week. A total of 1,629 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims June 14-20 Total New Claims % Change (+/-) Total Weekly Claims % Change (+/-) State Benefits Paid % Change (+/-) $600 Stimulus Paid 06/14/20 to 06/20/20 4,961 84,557 $23,868,989 $45,756,510 Combined Benefits $71,011,859 Week over Week 4,847 2.4% 87,837 -3.71% $24,899,671 -4.1% $47,076,780 Average Weekly 2019 1,131 339% 8,856 855% $2,876,354 730% Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims June 14-20 Total Combined Claims March 15 to June 20, 2020 Total New Claims % Change (+/-) Total Benefits Paid % Change (+/-) Total Claims Total Benefits Paid 06/14/20 to 06/20/20 1,629 $16,246,145 Traditional 192,487 $752,817,000 Week over Week 1,714 -5% $11,909,228 36.4% PUA 33,128 $66,427,257

The number of individuals who ended their unemployment insurance claim on June 13, 2020 was 7,039. A total of 5,666 ended their claim during the previous week. As the state continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, this number will help demonstrate the number of individuals no longer accessing unemployment benefits.

“While we have seen new claims seemingly stabilize at a very high number, we remain hopeful as continued claims for ongoing benefits have declined for seven consecutive weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “This means people are returning to work faster than they are applying, we hope this continues as we work towards full economic recovery.”

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims this week, as self-identified by the claimant at the time of their filing, were Office and Administrative Support (11.7%), Management Occupations (10%), and Production Occupations (8.6%).

The five counties in Utah that had the highest number of individuals file new unemployment insurance claims were Salt Lake (38.7%), Utah (15%), Davis (7.5%), Weber (6.9%), and Washington (4%).

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###