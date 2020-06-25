Kimmie Wong Releases Book SHE RISES FOR TOMORROW: Female Entrepreneurs Who Brought Ideas to Life and Inspire the World
EINPresswire.com/ -- She Rises For Tomorrow is the latest project by Kimmie Wong who has brought together a collective of women from around the globe who took action to make their dreams a reality. This book features their stories of success and offers supportive wisdom and guidance for those wishing to do the same. For years, Kimmie has been helping ambitious service-based online female entrepreneurs launch and scale their businesses. Her passion is seeing people reach success and what it brings to them and their family. This latest venture is an expression of her wish to bring this support to a massive audience of women.
Soon to be available, She Rises For Tomorrow tackles the issues facing modern womanhood like the perils of a monotonous daily routine and the fear of becoming trapped in the 9 – 5 rat race. For those who dream of making their own rules, running their own business and achieving financial stability from home – help is at hand. With 17 unique takes on how fear and uncertainty has too long held women back in the professional world, these brave accounts offer hope and results.
The anthology format of She Rises For Tomorrow perfectly compliments the spirit of this book – that female unity and the coming together of strong woman serves womankind everywhere. The ‘She Rises 17’ are declaring no woman is alone to approach these problems, there are other women willing to lift them up as they climb the ladder together.
Kimmie has said with great excitement, ‘I’ve put this book together with hopes that this inspires and jolts anyone still holding back into action’. This passion project is not the first time Kimmie has seen her work published. Her international best-seller Not All That Shimmers Is Gold is a testament to human resilience and the nature of change. This message certainly carries through into She Rises For Tomorrow and will be an inspiration for women everywhere that not just desire but need change.
Kimmie Wong
Soon to be available, She Rises For Tomorrow tackles the issues facing modern womanhood like the perils of a monotonous daily routine and the fear of becoming trapped in the 9 – 5 rat race. For those who dream of making their own rules, running their own business and achieving financial stability from home – help is at hand. With 17 unique takes on how fear and uncertainty has too long held women back in the professional world, these brave accounts offer hope and results.
The anthology format of She Rises For Tomorrow perfectly compliments the spirit of this book – that female unity and the coming together of strong woman serves womankind everywhere. The ‘She Rises 17’ are declaring no woman is alone to approach these problems, there are other women willing to lift them up as they climb the ladder together.
Kimmie has said with great excitement, ‘I’ve put this book together with hopes that this inspires and jolts anyone still holding back into action’. This passion project is not the first time Kimmie has seen her work published. Her international best-seller Not All That Shimmers Is Gold is a testament to human resilience and the nature of change. This message certainly carries through into She Rises For Tomorrow and will be an inspiration for women everywhere that not just desire but need change.
Kimmie Wong
+61 451 114 546
email us here
Kimmie Wong Success Coach