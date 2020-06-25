Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Burglary (Request for Information)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B402249

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 21, 2020 at approximately 0335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lucky’s Trailer World, US Route 7b, Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 22, 2020, at approximately 0755 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a burglary at Lucky’s Trailer World in Clarendon that occurred the previous day at approximately 0335 hours.

 

Through investigation it was determined a lone male forced entry into the building and damaged property inside. The male appeared to be wearing black shoes, gray sweatpants, a dark blue/black long sleeve shirt, gloves, a face and head covering, along with a USA hat. Photos attached.

 

Investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Trooper Charles Gardner of the VSP Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

