New Haven Barracks / SOR Responsibility to Report Violation
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501354
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Patrick Slaney
STATION: New Haven- Bureau of Criminal Investigations
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: June 24, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro, VT
VIOLATION(S):
Title 13 VSA 5407- SOR Responsibility to Report
ACCUSED: Andrew Noble
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 22, 2020 members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) were advised that Andrew Noble was out of compliance with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. After multiple attempts were made to achieve Noble’s compliance by Vermont Sex Offender Registry Coordinators, they requested assistance from BCI. Detective Troopers located Noble on June 24, 2020, where he was subsequently taken into custody and released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on August 24, 2020 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 24, 2020 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Not Available
