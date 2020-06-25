Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / SOR Responsibility to Report Violation

CASE#: 20B501354

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Patrick Slaney                            

STATION:  New Haven- Bureau of Criminal Investigations

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: June 24, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro, VT

VIOLATION(S):

 

Title 13 VSA 5407- SOR Responsibility to Report

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Noble                                            

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 22, 2020 members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) were advised that Andrew Noble was out of compliance with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. After multiple attempts were made to achieve Noble’s compliance by Vermont Sex Offender Registry Coordinators, they requested assistance from BCI. Detective Troopers located Noble on June 24, 2020, where he was subsequently taken into custody and released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on August 24, 2020 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  August 24, 2020 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

Detective Trooper Patrick Slaney

Vermont State Police

Troop B West/BCI

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Office: 802-388-4919

Cell: 802 585-6498

Email: Patrick.slaney@vermont.gov

 

 

