Inaugural Forcura CONNECT Summit Announced for Health Industry
Leaders in acute, post-acute, payer and technology sectors to connect and collaborate to discover ways to improve continuity of careJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forcura, a health technology company that enables safer patient care transitions along the care continuum, seeks to break down industry silos and convene health industry leaders and influencers who might not otherwise meet. The Forcura CONNECT Summit will include health industry leaders in the provider, payor and technology sectors looking to connect and collaborate to improve continuity of patient care. Although this has been a longstanding issue, the ongoing pandemic has created a critical need to strengthen these cross-sector relationships and overcome barriers for optimal patient outcomes.
Held on Friday, Aug. 28, the innovative, all-day virtual summit will provide thought leadership content and conversations on the technical, business and clinical aspects of the care continuum. Registration will open in July when the speaker list is unveiled. The nominal $50 fee will be donated to a healthcare non-profit organization.
“Continuity of care is only possible with interoperability, strong business partnership, evidence-based care delivery and a clear commitment to the patient,” said Forcura Founder and CEO Craig Mandeville. “That’s why we are so excited to launch the Forcura CONNECT Summit, which we hope kickstarts and fosters an ecosystem of leading providers and other influential voices collaborating to make an ongoing difference in the post-acute industry.”
The Summit will offer keynote speakers and three main tracks to provide more than nine continuous hours of content. Tracks include:
Patient & Provider Relationship Management – business of enabling continuity of care with key stakeholders
Care Team Collaboration – advances in clinical tools and protocols to ensure seamless patient care
Data and Analytics – interoperability and the power to deliver the right care at the right time with personalized data
Between speaker sessions, curated technology vendors who serve the industry will share their knowledge and products to support post-acute care at the virtual vendor showcase. There will also be a special session and virtual user’s luncheon for Forcura’s current clients.
To register for the event, please visit www.forcuraconnectsummit.com or for more information about Forcura, please visit www.Forcura.com.
# # #
About Forcura
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute health care organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. Through our technology and analytics solutions, we are a step closer every day to elevating the opportunities of post-acute care. The company has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fourth consecutive year, Best UI/UX Design in SaaS, and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine. For more information visit www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.
