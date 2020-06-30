OXXO Care Cleaners® Invites Forward-Thinking Dry Cleaners to Transform

OXXO Doral (5241 NW 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33178) Storefront serving a nearby Traditional Plant Conversion

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America continues to grapple with COVID-19 and its economic impacts, OXXO Care Cleaners® now invites traditional dry cleaners to take advantage of its new conversion incentive program and update their operations to OXXO’s future-ready franchise model.

Even prior to COVID-19, industry disruption had become the norm. Uber disrupted traditional taxi services. Airbnb disrupted conventional hotels. And in recent years, OXXO disrupted legacy dry cleaning. COVID-19 arrived at a time when traditional dry cleaners were already under significant pressure. Dry cleaners built on old service models using harsh chemicals and inconvenient customer interaction were already slipping even before the pandemic.

Today, OXXO Care Cleaners, offers an opportunity for these legacy dry cleaners to embrace today’s disruptive dry cleaning model through its conversion program.

The OXXO Care Cleaners franchise started with one store in 2002 and now covers more than 60 locations across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic U.S. and in Indonesia. This remarkable growth stems from a commitment to customer convenience, environmentally sound processes, and devotion to the growth of franchisees. Now, OXXO would like to offer hope and a path to future dry-cleaning success through store conversion.

“We think now is the best time ever for our peers to consider becoming OXXO’s. We are truly excited to extend this open invitation across the industry. During each conversion,” says Mishaan, “everything outdated is pulled and replaced with the same equipment a new franchise unit would have. OXXO will install automated, fully electric equipment, including our OXXO European Style Shirt Mannequin and ATM-style Drop Off and Pick Up Conveyor. Even the storefronts and branding get a complete overhaul during the conversion process.”

From a cost perspective, conversion is similar to getting a brand-new plant or drop but with the advantage of keeping the business’s customer base. In many cases, operations can even remain open while changes are performed.

Finding the Right Fit

CEO Salomon Mishaan notes that his company is seeking to invite new franchisees to transform to OXXO’s in the following demographics:

• Population density of 15,000 to 20,000 people in a one- to two miles radius

• Median household income over $80,000

• White collar percentage over 80%

• Average population age between 25 to 55 years (i.e., working age)

• Availability of a location with excellent visibility and traffic, preferably anchored to a supermarket

OXXO aims to convert legacy dry cleaners across the U.S. The OXXO brand continues to enjoy growth and build momentum. OXXO has become known as the most disruptive and innovative dry-cleaning franchise in the United States today. A converted cleaner will benefit from the trust customers now place in the OXXO brand as well as the support OXXO delivers during and after the conversion process. This includes training and all the same franchise benefits that a new store owner would have.

For struggling dry cleaners eyeing a troubled today, transitioning to an OXXO franchise model presents a reliable path into a more profitable tomorrow.

“Our franchise model is a more systematic and efficient business management approach and is fully supported by its ownership network,” says Salomon Mishaan, CEO of OXXO Care Cleaners. “Conversions provide a business alternative for current dry cleaning owners to replace their old traditional equipment into a modern and environmentally safe facility.”

Conversion to OXXO means having a legacy dry cleaner’s plants or drop stores convert to a modern, eco-friendly concept. OXXO will help traditional mom and pop cleaners adopt GreenEarth® and other technologies through the firm’s Business Conversion Initiative. Legacy cleaners should look to see if they qualify to become an OXXO is now taking inquiries from legacy dry cleaners interested in an OXXO conversion to see if they meet qualifications.For more information, contact sales@oxxousa.com.

About OXXO®

OXXO Care Cleaners® is a leading environmentally-responsible dry-cleaning franchise based in the U.S. with international presence. OXXO was founded with our “WE CARE” philosophy and commitment and has applied it to every aspect of our business. We care for our customer’s health, appearance, garments, the community, the environment and our employees. At OXXO®, customers experience the ultimate in garment care with the use of environmentally safe GreenEarth solvents (no use of Perc (Perchloroethylene)) chemicals common at other dry cleaners, and now using TOP Terra for laundered garments, the latest 24/7 ATM-style pick up service, the most technologically advanced European manufactured garment care equipment and the traditional method of hand-ironing. All garments are cleaned right the first time and personally inspected by OXXO® garment care specialists to ensure superior finishing and meticulous attention to detail. Visit www.oxxousa.com for more information and the OXXO® nearest you. For more information about the OXXO Care Cleaners® franchise opportunity, call 1.866.462.6996 or visit www.oxxocarecleanersfranchise.com.