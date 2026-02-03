Atlas Real Estate Acquires Build-to-Rent Denver Community

Farmhouse @ 5280, a newly constructed 19-unit build-to-rent townhome community in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, acquired by Atlas Real Estate.

Atlas targets distressed new construction, offering builders liquidity and investors downside-protected returns

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Farmhouse @ 5280, a 19-unit townhome community in Wheat Ridge. The property, originally built for individual sale, was acquired at a meaningful discount after the developer was unable to sell units at original pricing. Atlas will operate it as a build-to-rent community, a strategy the firm believes offers compelling risk-adjusted returns in today's market.

"Farmhouse @ 5280 represents exactly the type of institutional-quality BTR asset we target—newly constructed product in supply-constrained highly desirable markets with strong employment growth," said Eric Thorsen, Chief Investment Officer at Atlas Real Estate. “We provide developers the liquidity they need while giving our investors access to brand-new assets at a basis that protects against downside risk. Farmhouse @ 5280 is just the beginning—we're actively pursuing similar opportunities across the 15 states where we operate today."

Atlas targets newly constructed residential communities purpose-built or convertible to rental use, focusing on markets with strong employment growth, limited supply, and robust rental demand. The strategy emphasizes downside protection through below-replacement-cost basis and immediate cash flow generation.

About the Property

Farmhouse @ 5280 consists of 19 newly built luxury townhomes featuring three bedrooms and approximately 1,730 square feet per unit. The community is located 15 minutes from Golden and 20 minutes from downtown Denver, with easy access to Olde Town Arvada and regional light rail.

About Atlas Real Estate

Atlas Real Estate is an integrated real estate investment platform combining property management, asset management, maintenance and construction, and full service brokerage. The firm manages over 6,000 residential units across 15 states and has more than $3.5B of assets under management. Developers and brokers with opportunities can contact the acquisitions team at eric.thorsen@realatlas.com and visit www.realatlas.com to learn more.

