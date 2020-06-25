Derby/Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A502311
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/24/2020 @ 1827 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hudson Road, Charleston, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Courtney Rivers
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VICTIM: Sharyl Devaney
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/24/2020 at approximately 1827 hours, the Vermont
State Police received a theft complaint from a residence on Hudson Road in the
Town of Charleston, VT. The complainant reported approximately $100-$130 was
stolen from the cash box at their farm stand. A subsequent investigation
revealed the offender in the theft was Courtney Rivers. Rivers was later located
and issued a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/28/20 @ 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881