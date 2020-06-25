Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,503 in the last 365 days.

Derby/Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A502311

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2020 @ 1827 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hudson Road, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Courtney Rivers                                              

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

VICTIM: Sharyl Devaney

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/24/2020 at approximately 1827 hours, the Vermont

State Police received a theft complaint from a residence on Hudson Road in the

Town of Charleston, VT. The complainant reported approximately $100-$130 was

stolen from the cash box at their farm stand. A subsequent investigation

revealed the offender in the theft was Courtney Rivers. Rivers was later located

and issued a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/28/20 @ 10 AM          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby/Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.