Derby/Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A502311

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2020 @ 1827 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hudson Road, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Courtney Rivers

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VICTIM: Sharyl Devaney

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/24/2020 at approximately 1827 hours, the Vermont

State Police received a theft complaint from a residence on Hudson Road in the

Town of Charleston, VT. The complainant reported approximately $100-$130 was

stolen from the cash box at their farm stand. A subsequent investigation

revealed the offender in the theft was Courtney Rivers. Rivers was later located

and issued a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/28/20 @ 10 AM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881