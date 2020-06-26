Alt Inc. has released Nulltitude, the world's first A.I. clone survey system, to the public for alpha testing
Alt Inc. has released Nulltitude, the world's first A.I. clone survey system, to the public for alpha testing.TOKYO, JAPAN, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personalized Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.) developer Alt Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) has released an alpha test version of Nulltitude, https://nulltitude.ai, the world's first A.I. clone survey system.
[About Nulltitude]
Nulltitude is an A.I. clone survey system in which large scale surveys can be conducted simply by making use of a multitude of A.I. clones that generate each individual’s responses.
The Alt Clone Modeling Engine, developed by Alt Inc., uses each individual’s personal lifelog as learning material to extract features of his personality and then clones the individual’s thought pattern.
The A.I. clones are generated by processing questions alongside an individual’s answers to them, which in turn generates their personal thought pattern. Survey questions are then asked to a multitude of these A.I. clones, of which aggregated results are presented back to the person conducting the survey.
[Alpha test open to the public]
Nulltitude’s alpha version has been released with a select number of features and A.I. clones.
During the alpha phase, the responses of the A.I. clones will be checked with the individual linked to the P.A.I., this is to ensure that both responses are a match.
The aim of the alpha phase is to generate stand alone P.A.I.’s of which the response accuracy has been adequately verified and thus does not need to be checked with the individual.
[About P.A.I.]
Alt Inc. proposes Personalized Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I. *) to be the general term for the A.I., as this term reflects the behavior of an individual human being, which mirrors their thoughts, personality, attributes, environment, and more.
The difference between a virtual assistant or personal agent and a P.A.I. is that the latter works from the perspective of the individual as opposed to a general third-person.
Nulltitude uses an A.I. clone, which has compiled a single individual thought pattern and is able to answers the questionnaire autonomously, therefore we can call it a P.A.I.
[Future progress]
Compared to human surveys, Nulltitude allows you to complete a survey at up to 1/100th of the cost and in about 1/40,000th of the time.
This system is perfect for companies and individuals who want to conduct surveys stress-free, as the Nullitude is quicker and more cost-effective yet still reflects people’s sentiment.
The revenue generated will be distributed back to the individuals whose thought patterns created the specific P.A.I. that answered the surveys.
This is meant to be a practice by P.A.I. to "capitalize on the thoughts themselves".
In addition, an API will enable real-time surveys from various applications.
This is envisioned to be used for various news services, financial and business documents, etc.
[Significance]
Alt Inc’s founding principle is to create a world where humans can engage in things only humans can do, like being creative, leaving the mundane to their P.A.I.
Nulltitude's A.I. clones work on behalf of an individual human being, but it can only be valuable if they are inextricably linked to that individual.
We are proud to be the first company in the world to commercialize A.I. cloning, but most importantly, we have shown that A.I. has the potential to create new value without compromising the value of humans.
------------------------------------------------------
We are looking for people who are interested in A.I. cloning during the alpha to beta testing phase.
Please use the link below to submit your application. We will contact you in order when we are ready.
https://nulltitude.ai/personal-model.html
------------------------------------------------------
--- About Us ---
Company name : Alt Inc.
Website : https://alt.ai/en/
Address: 9F SENQ Roppongi, Shin-Roppongi bldg. 7-15-7 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative: Kazutaka Yonekura, CEO
Establishment date : November 2014
Business description: Development and provision of P.A.I. (Personalized Artificial Intelligence).
*P.A.I.
"P.A.I." is a registered trademark of alt.
--- To VC, CVC and Investors ---
Alt Inc. is currently seeking investors to support our A.I. cloning research and development.
If you are interested, please contact:
Misako Nishizawa
Public Relations Officer
Phone : +81-3-6380-7076
e-mail : finance@alt.ai
--- For more information about Nulltitude ---
e-mail: nulltitude@alt.ai
Misako Nishizawa
Alt Inc.
+81 3-6380-7076
email us here