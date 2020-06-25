Open Hearts Foundation Grants $107,000 in Second Round of Emergency Relief Fund to Benefit Women and Children
Co-Founded by Artist/Actress/Philanthropist Jane Seymour, OBE, the Foundation has Invested More than $1,156,000.00 in its Grant Making HistoryLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Hearts Foundation, co-founded by actress/philanthropist Jane Seymour, OBE, announced the second round of funding from the Emergency Relief Fund. This Fund provides immediate grants to non-profits on the frontlines who are serving women and children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, the Foundation established the Fund and provided an initial total investment of $100,000 to six non-profits in California and New York. This second round of grants adds to the total investment through the Fund bringing it to $207,000. With these funds, the Foundation has invested more than $1,156,000.00 in its grant making history. Since the Fund was established, more than seventy nonprofit charities requested support through a Letter of Intent application process with a total request of more than $900,000.00. The Foundation will continue to review grants in a third round of funding with 100% of the proceeds from its current fundraising efforts.
Tim Mallad, Interim Board Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, expressed, “The Open Hearts Foundation’s mission and philosophy was born out of a difficult time. We are a small foundation with an enormous mission. Throughout our decade plus history we have been shoulder to shoulder with those experiencing adversity, working hard to make a difference in their lives. What started as a pandemic has now evolved into something even more, and we are poised to act once again. I am very proud to be part of an organization that is so forward thinking and so committed to the greater good.”
Jane Seymour, Co-Founder and Board member, stated, “When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, the world was not prepared for its impact. The Open Hearts Foundation has actively responded with a wide variety of support from virtual volunteerism, movements like the #OpenHeartedChallenge, and this Emergency Relief Fund. I am thrilled the Foundation can support these worthy charities in our second round of funding impacting the lives of vulnerable people across the United States. We must continue this important work and I invite everyone to do what they can whether it’s helping their neighbor, donating to the Fund, or bidding in our online art auction.”
In this second round of funding, eight grants totaling $107,000 will provide direct support to nonprofits. The Foundation conducted due diligence with its charity partners and selected the following:
A New Way of Life Reentry Project: $15,000 grant to support necessities such as food, hygiene supplies, or furnishings in their new safe home for formerly incarcerated women and their children in South Los Angeles.
Adelante Mujeres: $7,000 grant to support the expansion of equitable access to nutritious food in their Nourish the Community Initiative for Latina women and their families across Washington County, Oregon.
Claire’s Place Foundation: $15,000 grant to support children with Cystic Fibrosis and their families across the United States with food, medical supplies, and emergency needs due to COVID-19.
Creighton Community Foundation: $15,000 grant to support children in the low-income community of the Creighton School District area in Phoenix, Arizona with weekly nutritious food distribution benefiting 200 vulnerable families with 40-pound boxes of food.
My Sisters’ Place: $15,000 grant to support emergency client assistance such as grocery stipends, PPE equipment for staff, counseling services, outreach, and emergency shelter needs for survivors of domestic violence in the New York metropolitan area.
Redwood Empire Food Bank: $15,000 grant to use exclusively for food purchases benefiting Every Child, Every Day and Summer Lunch programs which offer grab-and-go meals and care packages of groceries for children in the Sonoma County area.
The Living Room: $15,000 grant to purchase emergency supplies for homeless women and children in Santa Rosa, California such as personal hygiene items, clothing, toys, shoes, and nutrient dense food.
Voices for Children: $10,000 grant to support basic needs like food, clothing, beds/bedding, or toiletries for foster children in the Guardian ad Litem Program in Hillsborough County, Florida.
To raise additional funding for future grant making in the Emergency Relief Fund, the Foundation welcomes donations from the public and is also hosting an online art auction through June 29th featuring more than 40 original, hand-signed fine art pieces created and donated by Jane Seymour.
More detailed information can be found at https://www.openheartsfoundation.org/covid19response
