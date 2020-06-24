Paving Project Started on Route 5 in Erie County

​A $2.5 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than six miles of Route 5 (12th Street) in Millcreek Township and the City of Erie, Erie County is underway.

The project will include paving of 6.5 miles of roadway from Asbury Road (Route 4009) in Millcreek Township to the intersection with Pittsburgh Avenue (Route 4017) in the City of Erie.

Work will include milling and paving, along with ADA curb ramps, drainage improvements, guiderail updates and pavement markings.

Construction began June 24, 2020, and is expected to be completed by late August 2020, weather permitting.

No detours are expected in connection with the project. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions, and should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $2,489,371.27, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

