Plans for Little Cooley Road Bridge Project in Athens Township, Crawford County Available on Online

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view a virtual plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) over Little Federal Run in Athens Township, Crawford County.

The bridge is located on Little Cooley Road, approximately two miles from the intersection with Route 77.

The project will include replacing the existing concrete bridge with a with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert. Work will also include some minimal roadway approach work.

Work is expected to occur during the 2021 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately one month. The proposed 11.5-mile detour route would use Route 77 and Route 1039 (Riceville Road).

The existing bridge was built in 1940 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 330 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards, and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Crawford County box then the tile marked Little Cooley Road Bridge Replacement.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will be open from June 24 to July 10, 2020. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matt Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

The purpose of the virtual plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Also, the project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services, have special needs, or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Matt Antrilli, PennDOT Project Manager, at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

