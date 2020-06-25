“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 35” named 2019 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Winner

Foreword Reviews Silver Winner Writers of the Future Volume 35 L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 35

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 35 is the most award-winning title in the series with the Foreword INDIES Book Award for Science Fiction.

The Foreword Reviews INDIES Book of the Year Award will be displayed with the Benjamin Franklin Gold Award, Critters Annual Readers' Poll, and the NYC Big Book Award—all for Volume 35.” — John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press