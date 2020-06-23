Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,416 in the last 365 days.

2020-06-23 16:39:54.97 Willow Springs Woman Wins $5 Million Top Scratchers Prize

2020-06-23 16:39:54.97

Story Photo

Willow Springs resident Kathryn Wagner purchased a $20 Scratchers ticket at Walmart, 1433 S. Sam Houston Boulevard, in Houston. Her $20 purchase turned into a $5 million win on the Missouri Lottery’s “$5 Million Big Money” Scratchers game.

Wagner’s $5 million win make her the 145th million-dollar-plus Scratchers winner and the 548th Missouri Lottery-made millionaire overall.

In the last fiscal year, players in Texas County won more than $3.3 million in prizes. Retailers received more than $343,000 in bonuses and commissions, and over $590,000 went to education programs in Texas County.

You just read:

2020-06-23 16:39:54.97 Willow Springs Woman Wins $5 Million Top Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.