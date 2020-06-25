ShowStoppers® TV keeps kids & family busy with fun, science, creativity & tech from Adventerra, HyperX, Polaroid, Sphero

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s online broadcast of ShowStoppers® TV, http://www.showstoppers.com, featured four companies that keep the kids busy by mixing fun, science and creativity into tech for the family – connecting Adventerra Games, HyperX, Polaroid and Sphero with technology and business journalists around the globe.

The broadcast episodes are online editions of the in-person press events that ShowStoppers organizes at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world -- creating the first series of showcase events on the digital screen as a new platform for multiple companies to launch products and services, meet the press, and generate coverage.

Journalists from 25 countries registered in advance to attend the one-hour broadcast, organized as a virtual press conference. Each company presented for ten minutes, with questions moderated by John Quain, a regular contributor to The New York Times for more than two decades and the editor-in-chief of OntheRoadtoAutonomy.com. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone, Esquire, and Entertainment Weekly. Quain is also the Tech Guru for WTVN and contributing editor at Tom's Guide. At the end of the broadcast, each company was provided a private virtual meeting room to continue the conversation with specific questions from journalists.

Adventerra Games, https://www.adventerragamesUSA.com, introduced WaterGame, Recycle Rally, PowerHaus and Global Warming -- "Award-winning, STEM.org-certified cooperative and competitive, environmentally-themed board games for children ages 7 and up … When families play WaterGame, Recycle Rally, PowerHaus and Global Warning, they learn valuable tips like shutting off the water while brushing your teeth, and become smarter consumers. That's a win in the games, and a win for the planet!" said Bryan Mundell, founder and owner.

HyperX, a division of Kingston Technology Inc., http://www.hypergaming.com, reviewed its “current gaming product lineup, including gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads -- focusing on our latest launched products in the Cloud Stinger gaming headset lineup," said Lulu Lin, speaker for the company.

Polaroid, http://www.polaroid.com, demonstrated the Polaroid PlaySmart 3D Printer and Polaroid Play 3D Pen. The printer is “an affordable, lightweight, compact 3D printer, elegantly designed to fit perfectly into any home. Print your own toys, model figures, personalized household items or anything that takes your fancy. It’s great fun for the whole family,” said Mike Berry, head of 3D sales. “You can create your own fun with the easy-to-use Polaroid Play 3D Pen by building your own freehand 3D models or tracing templates and then assembling the parts together to create amazing 3D models. Perfect for family fun times."

Michelle Acaley, senior director of Education Program Management at Sphero, http://www.sphero.com, said “we know many parents are struggling to keep their kids busy and entertained this summer (us included). With more of us currently working from home and kids being out of school, we’re searching for an ideal day-to-day balance. Many of us rely on technology to keep our kids busy and engaged, but what if in the process they were learning valuable STEM skills? Enter the tiny, wildly popular Sphero Mini robotic ball, which now comes with more to explore for hours of fun! The Sphero Mini Activity Kit has everything you need to get rolling and playing. Drive and game with the Sphero Play App or learn to code with the Sphero Edu App. Includes a 28-piece construction kit with step-by-step Activity Cards to help expand play time and imagination. Complete all the challenges and games and then create your own fun—the possibilities are endless.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers TV premiered 2 Apr. 2020 and is a new online broadcast edition of the industry-leading in-person events that ShowStoppers produces around the world.

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, http://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To sign up to meet the press at ShowStoppers press events online at ShowStoppers TV and in-person around the world, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068.